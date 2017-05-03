Aurora Chamber of Commerce thanks the community for their 30 years of support

May 3, 2017

On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who participated and celebrated 30 years of the Aurora Chamber Home Show. This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and of course our community.

We would like to thank the many visitors from Aurora and the surrounding municipalities who attended the event. Your patronage helps to create a vibrant local business environment which is vital for the well-being of our community.

A special thank you to our sponsors, including Backyard Pool & Spa, Hardwood Your Home, REMAX Hallmark Lind Group Realty Inc., The Auroran, The Aurora Banner, and Highland Automotive Professionals.

To the 140+ vendors, thank you for creating imaginative and high quality booth displays that have kept visitors coming back to our show for the past 30 years. Congratulations to the winners of the 2017 vendor booth awards, including the Aurora Farmers’ Market, Forest Fence & Deck, Our Dog & Co., and The Salvage Yard.

To our dedicated volunteers, we greatly appreciate your contribution. The members of the Aurora Chamber Home Show Committee, led by Robin Taylor-Smith of The Partnership Network, deserve special recognition. The committee, including Diane Buchanan of The Auroran, Janice Clements of Clements Interiors, George Hughes of Lifestyle Oasis, Brian North, and Jack Roeleveld of Jack’s Landscaping, devotes countless hours of their time and energy to making the Show a success every year.

We are so grateful for your ongoing support and hard work!

To the staff at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex, Boneyard Event Services, Maltby Electric, Stronach Group and Food in Motion, thank you for working with the Chamber to ensure a great experience was had by all.

A special thank you to The Optimist Club of Aurora for hosting the Chamber Pub & Grill and serving delicious food all weekend long.

We look forward to working with our sponsors, vendors and volunteers to bring another show experience. We hope to see you at the Aurora Chamber Home Show in 2018!

Javed S. Khan

Chair, Aurora Chamber of Commerce

Board of Directors

Sandra Watson,

Events Manager,

Aurora Chamber of Commerce

