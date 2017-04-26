Aurora is in a mess: reader

The Joint Operations Centre (JOC) is an example of another failure of delivering a project on time and on budget in Aurora.

It is not a case of just missing the mark a wee bit, but the project is 7 per cent ($1.5 million) over budget.

The flaws in the completion of the building, such as designing and building stairs at the back of the building, have also delayed the full operation of the JOC.

Some Councillors, such as Wendy Gaertner, Tom Mrakas, Harold Kim, Sandra Humfryes and John Abel are on the case here and they want answers now.

Gaertner identifies at least three main problems in the JOC project. Overall, the Council members expressed for an independent audit to get to the bottom of this mess.

Isn’t this a case of déjà vu?

Didn’t we experience an event similar to this just a few years ago with the renovation project of the Aurora Family Leisure Center? This project was delayed in opening up by at least two months, and over budget.

Furthermore, there were serious flaws in this building which caused a group of local citizens to ask the Town Mayor and Council to address.

It was mainly due to the public outcry in the social media that these problems in the AFLC got attention.

So, here we go again. Can we get it right now? As Wendy Gaertner summarizes, “Can we make something good out of a bad situation?”

Jim Jackson

Aurora

