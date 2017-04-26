Blues fest was a huge success

April 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
On behalf of the Board of Music Aurora, we would like to thank the residents of Aurora for their tremendous support of the 6th Annual Aurora Winter Blues Festival.
The event this year spanned the month of February with programming every weekend. We would like to thank our community partners the Aurora Public Library, the Aurora Cultural Centre, the Aurora Legion, St. Andrew’s College, The ARTS Music Store and the Aurora Farmers’ Market for hosting live music events as part of the AWBF.
The growing support and generosity of our local business community through their sponsorship and product donations in support of the AWBF is greatly appreciated. The AWBF “BluesBash” Festival Kickoff and Fundraising event hosted at Highland Automotive Professionals was another success and helped raise $20,390 for our charitable benefactors Blue Door Shelters, Community & Home Assistance to Seniors (CHATS) and the AWBF Youth In Music Program. To-date the AWBF has raised $84,890 for local charities thanks to the support of our community.
To all our wonderful Volunteers and Organizing Committee who make this event possible, we thank you and appreciate your time, effort and passion – you’re the Best!
We wish everyone an enjoyable summer and hope to see you around town supporting live music!
Jamie MacDonald
President, Music Aurora
Founder & Artistic Director, AWBF
