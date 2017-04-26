Basketball players set to take over the streets with YNBA

By Brock Weir

On-street basketball will go well beyond shooting a few hoops in little over a month as the York Region Basketball Association (YNBA) brings three-on-three basketball to Downtown Aurora.

The YNBA is partnering with Activate Aurora for the first annual Open Streets Festival, which will be held Sunday, June 4, in conjunction with the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s annual Aurora Street Festival, which takes over Yonge Street from Wellington Street in the north to Murray Drive in the south.

To jump into the game, however, you’ll have to jog just a little bit west to Victoria Street for six courts of non-stop action for all age groups and skill levels.

If a little friendly competition isn’t your thing, that’s no problem; you can brush up your dribbling, passing and shooting skills with the Laurentian University Women’s Varsity Team.

“We really think the growth of basketball, not only domestically in the Region, but in Canada, has [helped our] ability to be a part of what is arguably one of the biggest events in the Region, certainly in Aurora,” said Graham Brown, Director of the YNBA. “As a member of your community I have watched that Street Festival grow, and having three on three basketball and to bring the young people that will have 60 to 70 teams representing both male and female, the majority of them under the age of 18, the majority of the participants in the 10 – 18 range is really exciting for our organization.”

Mr. Brown, along with several members of the YNBA, came to Council last week to thank the community for the opportunity to transform the streets in this way, paying particular thanks to Councillor Tom Mrakas, who has been an enthusiastic supporter of three-on-three.

Registration for the tournament is now open. Teams are $30 for the following divisions: Youth 9 – 11, Youth 12 – 13, Youth 14 – 15, Youth 16 – 18, Adults 19+, Seniors 30+ and Special Needs. For registration and further information, visit www.court33.ca.

