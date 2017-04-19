MP’s REPORT: Vimy and Volunteers

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

It has been a busy few weeks both in Aurora and in Ottawa.

I was pleased to return home for the Easter long weekend. The Easter season is an opportunity to spend time with our loved ones and celebrate the joy and hope Easter brings.

My family enjoyed the holiday together and the boys were delighted for the long awaited traditional Easter egg hunt which is becoming a little more competitive each year. I hope you had a nice Easter weekend, too.

Canadians recently commemorated the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Many of our local high schools planned trips to Vimy, France and our students had the opportunity to visit the historic battle grounds and attend the historic ceremonies. I am looking forward to hearing about the once in a lifetime experience.

Locally, to mark this historic anniversary, I was proud to attend the Vimy Ridge commemoration event hosted by the Queen’s York Rangers. The event was held at the Aurora Legion and was well attended with many special guests in attendance. It was a memorable evening as we honoured Canadians whose service and sacrifice helped define our nation 100 years ago. We must never forget them. Thank you to the organizers and all the community volunteers for your hard work to host such a memorable and successful event.

The Canada Summer Jobs program provides an opportunity for local employers to hire students for the summer months, providing help to employers, and much needed experience to young people. Employers who submitted applications for the 2017 summer period will be notified by the end of this week on the success of their application. Employers who submitted an application and have questions regarding the program may contact the Constituency Office for assistance and information about the CSJ program.

I was also proud to recently announce local investments through the Federal Budget 2017 for the GO Transit Barrie Corridor Project at the Aurora GO station with Mayor Dawe and MPP Ballard. This investment will provide $595 million to expand the services along the Barrie Corridor. Once complete, we will see 15 minute two-way all day train service from Union Station to Aurora, 30 minute peak period direction weekday service from Union Station to Barrie, and 60 minute two-way mid-day, evening and weekend service. This significant investment will reduce commute times for our residents allowing them to spend more time at home and with loved ones.

‎In 2017, Canada is celebrating the150th Anniversary of Confederation. To mark the occasion, I am pleased to announce I will be issuing a limited number of Canada 150 Commemorative Medals for Newmarket-Aurora. The commemorative medals will be awarded to individuals who have made significant volunteer contributions within our community. Nomination forms and details will be available at the Constituency Office soon.

All nominees must be resident within the riding of Newmarket-Aurora and only one nomination form per nominee will be accepted. For additional information ‎on the nomination process and submission deadline, please contact my office.

You may reach out to my office and my staff at any time for assistance or information on any Federal matters. The Constituency Office is located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You may reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca . You may also visit the website at kpeterson.liberal.ca



