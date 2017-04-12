Theatre gala was a success

April 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
ACT-CO (The Association of Community Theatres – Central Ontario) would like to thank those very generous companies in our communities for their wonderful donation of gifts to our annual Gala on April 8, 2017.
We had a very successful evening and the donations allowed us to raise funds to support our evening of celebration.
Listed below (in no particular order) are the companies who donated towards our Gala:
Aurora Home Hardware
Graystones Restaurant – Aurora
Hair Scene Salon – Aurora
Town of Aurora
York Chamber Ensemble Concert – Aurora
Tirecraft – Aurora
Shoppers Drug Mart – A. Hadcock, Newmarket
Cecilia’s Esthetics – Aurora
Michael-Angelo’s Market Place, Aurora
Longo’s – Aurora
Aurora Toyota
Shopper’s Drug Mart, Doane Hall – Aurora
Newmarket Seniors Meeting Place
Mastermind Toys – Aurora
The Carwash Company – Newmarket
Basket – Baby Essentials – Anonymous
Carrie’s Creations – Handcrafted Jewelry – Aurora
Royal Ambassador Event Centre – Caledon
Willo (Maya) Rodrigues – Art – Aurora
Goodlife – Aurora
Jones Pools – Uxbridge
The Great Canadian Superstore – Aurora
Cam Lund
Aurora
