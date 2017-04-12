Theatre gala was a success

April 12, 2017 · 0 Comments

ACT-CO (The Association of Community Theatres – Central Ontario) would like to thank those very generous companies in our communities for their wonderful donation of gifts to our annual Gala on April 8, 2017.

We had a very successful evening and the donations allowed us to raise funds to support our evening of celebration.

Listed below (in no particular order) are the companies who donated towards our Gala:

Aurora Home Hardware

Graystones Restaurant – Aurora

Hair Scene Salon – Aurora

Town of Aurora

York Chamber Ensemble Concert – Aurora

Tirecraft – Aurora

Shoppers Drug Mart – A. Hadcock, Newmarket

Cecilia’s Esthetics – Aurora

Michael-Angelo’s Market Place, Aurora

Longo’s – Aurora

Aurora Toyota

Shopper’s Drug Mart, Doane Hall – Aurora

Newmarket Seniors Meeting Place

Mastermind Toys – Aurora

The Carwash Company – Newmarket

Basket – Baby Essentials – Anonymous

Carrie’s Creations – Handcrafted Jewelry – Aurora

Royal Ambassador Event Centre – Caledon

Willo (Maya) Rodrigues – Art – Aurora

Goodlife – Aurora

Jones Pools – Uxbridge

The Great Canadian Superstore – Aurora

Cam Lund

Aurora

