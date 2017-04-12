SENIOR SCAPE

April 12, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Christina Doyle

The dazzling sunlight, the garden filled with daffodils and lilacs bursting with colour. Spring, it makes one’s spirit come alive, welcoming the long-awaited sunlight upon your face. It’s time to get outside, put on those walking shoes, and take a walk around the block.

For those who have, or continue to suffer with depression, walking is by far the cheapest and most effective method of combating negative thinking. There are times when the world just seems too much and you feel like you are between a rock and a hard place. The act of walking outside either in a forest, or just in your neighbourhood, has been for me personally a saving grace. You don’t have to be a morning person, it can be at any time of the day, just after lunch if you prefer, or even an evening walk. Give yourself just twenty minutes in the day to restore your spirit.

No one has to know that you have completely shut off the world for a few minutes while you are walking. It’s just you and the sun, is all you need to feel like yourself again and clear your mind. Rational thinking and good decision-making await, while you are walking. You don’t have to think too hard, just let go and allow your spirit all the time it needs to feel better.

If you can while you are walking, try and quiet those little voices of anxiety. That will in turn bring you serenity and peace. There are days when I feel I could walk for miles and sometimes it felt that every step was a mountain of energy that I didn’t have at times.

However, after every walk, I felt better, the mountains of worry became mole hills. It isn’t easy to do, but if you try and allow yourself time to walk, you will notice a big difference in yourself, including your eating habits and your well-being. Just have a listen to nature and feel that warm breeze caressing you as your grin turns into a smile.

There are many who believe that there is comfort and healing properties of fragrance. Walking just after a spring rain is so refreshing; a wonderful time to put on your rain boots or duckies and have an easy gentle walk among the puddles.

I remember when we were going to sell our first home in the winter months. Our first real estate agent said how about some fresh flowers or even coffee brewing during an open house, it gives a prospective buyer the feeling of home. So, my husband and I, both quite new to the process, did just that, coffee had been brewed, fresh cut flowers on the kitchen table and we hoped and prayed that someone would love our home as much as we did.

Within a couple of days, the house sold and many an agent said the home seemed to give a welcoming and comforting feeling upon entering the front door.

Aromatherapy works, it can enhance our moods, feelings and emotions. Just think back when you were young and your mom would have baked bread, gingerbread cookies, a vegetable stew simmering or your first step into a bakery.

Ah, I remember those moments and a tear comes into my eyes of how precious and memorable those familiar smells had upon my spirit.

So today, my dear friends, gather up some energy, and go out and pick up some fresh flowers, lilacs or even a pastry from the bake shop.

Bring a little spring home with you today and awaken your senses.

May this month of April set your spirits on fire with Earth’s finest gifts of the gentle reminder that walking outside is the simplest way to enjoy this beautiful month.

Happy Passover, Happy Easter to all our readers while we discover life’s new rhythm of Spring!

Happenings at the Seniors’ Centre

Friday, April 21, is the Dinner Dance Gala. Tickets are $50 for members and $55 for non-members. The doors open at 6 p.m. with antipasto served at 6.30, dinner at 7.00 and dancing carrying on until 11 p.m. This event features a live band. Tickets may be purchased at the Reception area at the Seniors’ Centre.

Saturday, April 29, is the ASA Annual Spring Sale. Donation drop off days are Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 from 9 am to 4 pm each day. Clothing, VHS tapes, magazines and computer books will NOT be accepted.

Saturday, May 27 – The Evergreen Choir’s Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 24 and cost $5 each. In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, the choir will be singing songs that reflect Canada’s history. So, come out and celebrate with the choir and have some fun. Remember to bring your singing voices as there are always audience sing-alongs included in the program.

Readers Comments (0)