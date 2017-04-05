St. Max’s Langlois signs with Golden Gaels

April 5, 2017

By Jake Courtepatte

The Queen’s Golden Gaels football program just gained an exceptional Aurora talent.

Ben Langlois, slinging footballs for the St. Maximilian Kolbe Mustangs in consecutive YRAA Championships, officially signed his letter of intent to attend Queen’s University in Kingston in the fall.

“Following my experience attending Queen’s football camp and my visit and tour of the campus, I instantly fell in love with the sense of community at Queen’s,” said Langlois, who also spent years with the York Region football program. “I was drawn towards Queen’s over all my university options because of their high academic standards and their football program’s rich history and winning tradition.”

A dynamo on the field, his work inside the classroom may be even more impressive. A 93-percent average in his senior year led Langlois to compare engineering programs at five different universities, all with high-level football programs.

Athletically, he hopes to use what he learned as a Mustang at St. Max to help the Gaels to another Vanier Cup.

“My experience playing football at St. Max was indescribable,” said Langlois. “Like no other experience I have had in sports. My relationship with my teammates and coaches is a brotherhood – we are a family. My teammates have become my closest friends and my coaches have become mentors for life. I owe a lot of my successes to my amazing teammates and coaches as I wouldn’t be the quarterback I am today without them.”

St. Max head coach Joe Gaudio has spent years working with his star QB, saying he is “one of the smartest and toughest” high school QBs he has ever coached.

“He has a tireless work ethic on the field, in the weight room, in the film room and he is constantly working hard to perfect his craft and get an edge on his opponents. That is the reason that he is one of the best high school quarterbacks in the province, in my opinion. He is the heart and soul of our team and is a complete team leader, not just in our football program, but for the greater SMK community.”

The Golden Gaels football program is one of the longest-lived and storied in Canadian university sports, having won the Vanier Cup as the nation’s top team four times. They were also one of the few university squads to compete for the Grey Cup, winning in three consecutive years in the 1920s.

Langlois, the only player recruited at the quarterback for the Gaels’ 2017 season, will be competing with three other QBs for a spot on the roster at this summer’s training camp.

“He sees the field very well and is able to pick up defensive coverages very quickly, he is very accurate and he possesses a very quick release with great pocket sense and movement,” said Gaudio. “He is also not afraid to make a play with his feet if the situation calls for it. Queen’s University just got a great player and an even better person!”

