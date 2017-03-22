MP’s REPORT: Spring has Sprung

March 22, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

I hope you and your family had an opportunity to spend some quality time together over this March Break. I took the opportunity to spend some quality time with my two boys Kolton and Kash. This is always a special time of year for our family, as both Andrea and I celebrate our birthdays in March.

Of course, St. Patrick’s Day gives us all the chance to celebrate Irish roots. I had the pleasure of attending the St. Patrick’s Day festivities at the Legion. A good time was had by all!

Over the past few weeks, I have had the opportunity to return to the riding and visit with many constituents, local organizations and attend many events.

Recently, along with MP Leona Alleslev, it was a pleasure to attend a Wednesday luncheon at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. It was a wonderful time to visit with many of our seniors and hear about what matters most to them today and in the future. I’m looking forward to my next visit!

I was honoured to attend a special Martial Arts event on Sunday, February 28, hosted by Shoskinkan Martial Arts of Aurora welcoming Hokama Tetsuhiro Sensei from Okinawa, Japan.

Sensei Hokama is one of the world’s highest ranking karate masters – a 10th degree black belt and is the founder of one of the first Karate-Do Museums in the world. The Sensei is also a highly respected author, historian, researcher and master in karate & kobudo (weaponry); an expert in Japanese calligraphy – Shodo, and has also appeared on many television series and documentaries, including the highly acclaimed CNN series “No Reservations.”

It was an honour to meet him and welcome him

Budget 2017 is the next step in our ambitious plan to make smart investments that will create jobs, grow our economy, and provide more opportunities for the middle class and those working hard to join it.

Budget 2017 offers immediate help to those who need it most and ensures that everyone has a real and fair chance of success. The Government of Canada remains committed to building a fairer, more inclusive country that reflects the priorities of Canadians. We are also taking an important step towards gender equality, with Canada’s first ever Gender Statement, which will serve as a basis for ongoing, open and transparent discussions about the role gender plays in policy development.

Over the past year, the Government has put in place a plan to grow the economy in a way that works for the middle class and those working hard to join it.

Canada 150: In the coming weeks, I will be announcing details about a special Canada 150 event for Newmarket-Aurora which I will be hosting this year.

I am honoured to be working hard on Parliament Hill on your behalf. I’m also very proud of the work our Government has done so far, and I look forward to continuing the work ahead in 2017.

Kyle Peterson is the Member of Parliament for Newmarket-Aurora. You may contact Kyle at the Constituency Office at Tel: 905-953-7515. The office is located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202, Newmarket L3X 1Z9 or by email: Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

Readers Comments (0)