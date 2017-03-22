IN GOOD COMPANY: Spring is here

March 22, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

As most of you know, I’ve been recovering from knee surgery. Two weeks ago, on March 6, I had a full knee replacement at Southlake, and I am absolutely amazed at the speed of my recovery. Due, in no small part, to the “Shockingly Excellent Care” I received. Thank you!

I’d like to formally recognize the first day of spring, which was on Monday, March 20.

This day represents a time for renewal and regrowth of the beautiful landscapes in Aurora.

The Town of Aurora had a wonderful spring surprise, with a visit from the Premier of Ontario, Kathleen Wynne. Premier Wynne arrived on Tuesday, March 14 to visit our Town and take a tour of the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. Residents, staff and Members of Council, were pleased to meet Premier Wynne and have a chance to speak with her about all the positive attributes of Aurora.

Some of the Town staff also celebrated International Women’s Day. This special day on Wednesday, March 8, recognized and celebrated strong, hardworking and determined women across the world. Check out the Town’s Twitter feed to see a picture of Town staff celebrating together.

Hop on over to Aurora’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April, 15 from

9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. Activities are spread throughout the centre and along the Arboretum Trail.

Wristbands for this event are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at Aurora Town Hall, the Aurora Family Leisure Complex and the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex. The cost is $6 per wristband for children under the age of 12. Parents are free. For more information, visit aurora.ca/easteregghunt.

Spring cleaning is on my to-do-list over the next couple of months. The next door-to-door clutter collection in Aurora will take place on Monday, April 3. For information on how the program works, visit aurora.ca/clothingrecycling.

Do you want to help clean up our community? The Town of Aurora’s annual Clean-up Day will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Help keep Aurora beautiful and register today. Registered participants will be provided with a clean-up kit and clean-up location. Registration to participate will close on Tuesday, April 18.

A thank you gathering with refreshments will take place immediately after the clean–up from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Aurora Town Park.

Aurora Town Council passed a motion to support Activate Aurora and their Open Streets Event on Sunday, June 4 in conjunction with the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, during the annual Aurora Chamber Street Festival. Open Streets is a globally successful initiative that temporarily closes local streets to allow people to walk, cycle, play or socialize. Local streets in the vicinity of Town Park will be closed to vehicular traffic and various interactive physical activities will be hosted by Activate Aurora in Town Park.

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town's website, read the local Notice Board, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly e-newsletter, Aurora Matters.

