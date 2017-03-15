“Spring Out” for the eighth year of Studio Tour

March 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Aurora Artist Studio Tour of 2017 features 14 artists in six studio locations throughout Aurora.
This year we chose the season of spring with new beginnings to allow you, the public to view these artist’s new works on Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Come visit each studio and buy incredible original works of art from acrylics, oils, photography, sculpture and eco-found objects.
The artists participating this year are: Katie Argyle, Carol Beaver, Shirley Binns, Judy Bobsin, Karen L. Bowen, Margarete Brunner, Ralph Brunner, Deborah Campo, Claire D’Aurore, Philippa Hajdu, Dianne Hughes, Willo Rodrigues, Campbell Sampson and Christine Valentini.
You can get a sneak peek of these artists’ works celebrating Canada’s 150th at the exhibit “Canadian Art in the Cabinet” from Friday, March 31 to Monday, April 10 at the Aurora Cultural Centre (22 Church Street).
Also mark on your calendar “Art In The Park” on Saturday, July 8, at Town Park for Kerry’s Place Appreciation Day.
Coordinator of Artists for this event Deborah Campo and AST Artists will be on display. Our Canadian diversity of various heritages continues when these same Aurora Studio Tour artists finish out the year with “Art At The Manor” from November 16, 2017 to January 27, 2018 at Hillary House National Historic Site (15372 Yonge Street). An Exhibit Reception will be held Thursday, November 15 from 7 – 9 p.m.
We are Canadian Proud.
Happy 150th, Canada!
For more information visit www.aurorastudiotour.com or contact me at 905-727-1447.
Deborah Campo
Founder, Aurora Artists Studio Tour
