Letters

“Spring Out” for the eighth year of Studio Tour

March 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Aurora Artist Studio Tour of 2017 features 14 artists in six studio locations throughout Aurora.
This year we chose the season of spring with new beginnings to allow you, the public to view these artist’s new works on Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Come visit each studio and buy incredible original works of art from acrylics, oils, photography, sculpture and eco-found objects.
The artists participating this year are: Katie Argyle, Carol Beaver, Shirley Binns, Judy Bobsin, Karen L. Bowen, Margarete Brunner, Ralph Brunner, Deborah Campo, Claire D’Aurore, Philippa Hajdu, Dianne Hughes, Willo Rodrigues, Campbell Sampson and Christine Valentini.
You can get a sneak peek of these artists’ works celebrating Canada’s 150th at the exhibit “Canadian Art in the Cabinet” from Friday, March 31 to Monday, April 10 at the Aurora Cultural Centre (22 Church Street).
Also mark on your calendar “Art In The Park” on Saturday, July 8, at Town Park for Kerry’s Place Appreciation Day.
Coordinator of Artists for this event Deborah Campo and AST Artists will be on display. Our Canadian diversity of various heritages continues when these same Aurora Studio Tour artists finish out the year with “Art At The Manor” from November 16, 2017 to January 27, 2018 at Hillary House National Historic Site (15372 Yonge Street). An Exhibit Reception will be held Thursday, November 15 from 7 – 9 p.m.
We are Canadian Proud.
Happy 150th, Canada!
For more information visit www.aurorastudiotour.com or contact me at 905-727-1447.

Deborah Campo
Founder, Aurora Artists Studio Tour

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-03-16-01

Leading Women & Girls recognized as community builders

Whether they are on the frontlines of change or working behind the scenes to be the change they want to see in the world, the work and dedication of countless women in our community inspires individuals every day.

2017-03-16-02

Homeless disabled youth have long road in York: student

On Sunday, local high school student Ben Williamson returned home from a fruitful trip to Timmins meeting with area youth, but he also returned to personal uncertainty.

2017-03-16-06

SAC takes home fifth straight league title

For the past half decade, the St. Andrew’s Saints have been the top team in prep school hockey.

Former MP Sinclair Stevens dies at 89

Sinclair Stevens, former Member of Parliament and minister in two Progressive Conservative governments, died unexpectedly...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open