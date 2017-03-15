Head Into the Woods with Queensville Players

Has this past week’s frigid reminder of winter gotten you down? Would you like a warm and colourful glimpse of verdant woods and sunnier climes? You need go no further than the venue of a superlative piece of musical theatre from the Queensville Players entitled “Into the Woods”, and opening in the lush surroundings of Madsen’s Greenhouses in Newmarket on Friday, March 24.

This dazzling show is set amidst a woodland bliss, brimful of plants and flowers and a thousand twinkling lights. “Into the Woods” is a time-honoured classic with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

It is an adult tale, but with a tantalizing array of fairy-tale characters whose usually predictable personas are constantly mitigated by unexpected tribulations and an often uproarious humour. Amongst others, we see Cinderella and Rapunzel, and their respective princes, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack of beanstalk lore.

There is a witch and a giant and a baker and his wife. Each character has their own wishes and dreams, and each must go through a personal and fascinating journey into the woods to discover that the rose-coloured dreams they covet do not have the outcome they craved.

Laugh out loud escapades abound as these endearing characters stumble on their paths, and haplessly intermingle to form poignant friendships and find new insights together into their own desires.

The songs in this production are catchy and energetic, and the singing talent of the cast does phenomenal justice to an intricate and challenging score.

Musical and art direction is superlative, and our community is privileged that this sterling production takes place so close to home.

If you miss opening night at Madsen’s, you are in luck! “Into the Woods” runs at the Stephen Leacock Theatre in Keswick until April 9. Obtain your tickets at 905-475-0193 or sit@georgina.ca.

Madsen’s tickets are available at SNAPD Newmarket.

Don’t miss this unique and timely opportunity to laugh and to cry, and to feel warm all over in the company of the fairy tale characters of your memories, where wishes come true in poignant ways you never before imagined. This heart-warming show is buoyant, beautiful and riveting, and when it is done, spring will seem closer than ever!

Corey Jackson

Aurora



