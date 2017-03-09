Aurora needs new high school, but not at Williams’ expense

March 9, 2017 · 0 Comments
(Re: Parents urge board to “rebuild trust” and reconsider new high school, March 2)
I had the pleasure of sitting on a committee of parents along with Minister Chris Ballard in the last major accommodation review back in the early 2000s.
I was also a supporter of the Keep Dr. G.W. Williams camp when the board considered closing Williams.
The northeast deserves a new high school but not at the expense of residents in the southwest.
Southwest Aurora is already neglected from a town facilities perspective so losing Williams would be unacceptable. Especially given the intensification plans along Yonge Street, this school will be in high demand going forward.
Greg Smith
Aurora
You must be logged in to post a comment.