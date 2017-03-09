Letters

Aurora needs new high school, but not at Williams’ expense

March 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Parents urge board to “rebuild trust” and reconsider new high school, March 2)

I had the pleasure of sitting on a committee of parents along with Minister Chris Ballard in the last major accommodation review back in the early 2000s.
I was also a supporter of the Keep Dr. G.W. Williams camp when the board considered closing Williams.
The northeast deserves a new high school but not at the expense of residents in the southwest.
Southwest Aurora is already neglected from a town facilities perspective so losing Williams would be unacceptable. Especially given the intensification plans along Yonge Street, this school will be in high demand going forward.

Greg Smith
Aurora

