Letters

Parents are appealing to wrong group: northeast parent

March 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Parents urge board to “rebuild trust” and reconsider new high school, March 2)

The parents in the quadrant wanting the new school to save on transportation costs and time should be appealing to Viva/YRT to expand their route, instead of to the Town for a whole new school.
We are at Bayview and Wellington and go to Williams, my daughter has a Presto card and it costs about $7.50 a day round trip on YRT, with the trip being about 10-15 minutes each way.
Save the taxpayer money and put it into more transit routes instead.
That would serve more in the long run.

Andrea Buckley
Aurora

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-03-09-13

Williams Teacher aims to inspire students with grant

Best Buy's grant to Williams -- the only school in York Region to benefit from the program this year -- will transform alternative education class.

2017-03-09-10

Bernier offers “bold, authentic” vision for Canada

Maxime Bernier is a man of principle. One month away from a full year in the race to lead the Conservative Party of Canada...

Gun threat leads to locked doors at Cardinal Carter

Parents of Cardinal Carter Catholic High School students sounded the alarm when the school locked its doors, rather than going into a full Hold & Secure or lockdown mode after the school received gun threats online.

2017-03-09-08

Saints taking CISAA hockey final to the limit

The St. Andrew’s Saints are learning they have some competition in CISAA hockey.

Open