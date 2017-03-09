Parents are appealing to wrong group: northeast parent

March 9, 2017 · 0 Comments
(Re: Parents urge board to “rebuild trust” and reconsider new high school, March 2)
The parents in the quadrant wanting the new school to save on transportation costs and time should be appealing to Viva/YRT to expand their route, instead of to the Town for a whole new school.
We are at Bayview and Wellington and go to Williams, my daughter has a Presto card and it costs about $7.50 a day round trip on YRT, with the trip being about 10-15 minutes each way.
Save the taxpayer money and put it into more transit routes instead.
That would serve more in the long run.
Andrea Buckley
Aurora
You must be logged in to post a comment.