Letters

Cartoon missed the mark, says reader

March 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Machell’s Corners, March 2)

Scott Johnston’s cartoon on page 4 of your March 2nd edition insults our community.
It could actually encourage those who are inclined to hate speech and crimes against visible minority segments of our population. We all benefit from a multicultural, multilingual, multifaith, inclusive society, even in small-town Aurora. Most of our families were once immigrants to Canada.
Newcomers need us to be welcoming, patient, learning, behaving, and communicating accordingly.

John T. Harries
Aurora

Response from Scott Johnston:
As my cartoon suggests, because we do support and encourage a multicultural, multilingual, multifaith, inclusive society, a shop owner has every right to purposely gear their services to a non-English clientele if they wish, and they may continue to do so even if the new bylaw requires them to include English (or French) on their outdoor signs – SJ

