Drugs and ammo seized on Walton Drive

March 9, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brock Weir

A 30-year-old Aurora man is facing multiple criminal charges after a drugs and ammunition bust at a residence on Walton Drive.

Matthew Wawrykiewycz is facing three charges of possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of ammunition, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and five counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

The charges have not been proven, and the accused will appear at Newmarket’s Ontario Court of Justice next Tuesday, March 14.

Mr. Wawrykiewycz has been charged as part of York Regional Police’s “Project Tattoo.”

“In September 2016, Police received information regarding suspicious activity at a residence on Walton Drive in the Town of Aurora,” said the YRP in a statement. “As the investigation progressed, a suspect was identified and believed to be associated with the sale of illegal narcotics across the GTA. On Thursday, February 9, investigators arrested the suspect and conducted search warrants on his residence in Aurora, as well as a storage unit the suspect was using in Mississauga. Officers seized more than $100,000 dollars in cash, two kilograms of cocaine, 60 grams of methamphetamine, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.”

In a statement, York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe credited investigators in the bust.

“Investigations like this one require significant time and resources and are only successful because of the hard work and dedication of our investigators,” he said. “The arrest and the significant seizure of drugs and ammunition keeps York Region one of Canada’s safest communities.”

Investigators have released the suspect’s photo to see if anyone has any further information on him, including whether he was involved in anything else Police are not aware of at this time, added Constable Andy Pattenden.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7141, or send your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.1800222TIPS, or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.

Readers Comments (0)