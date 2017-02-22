NEXT GEN VIEWS: Let’s Get Serious

February 22, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Wyatt Savage

A serious interview with my Grandpa, Paul Savage:

Today we will be comparing life from 1957 to 2017, mainly focusing on school-related things.

Recently I called up my Grampa to compare his life as a student back in the day, to life as my friends and I know it. Old school – literally – it’s the oldest opinion I could find. I was hoping to find out who had it worse – kids today, or kids 60 years ago?

Hope you enjoy!

1. How did you get to school?

Now: I take a bus.

Then: I never went to school on a bus, I always walked.

2. What did you have for lunch at

school?

Now: It varies every day.

Then: A sandwich and milk or fries and milk.

3. Did you have any homework?

Now: I have tons of homework.

Then: I had a bit but I didn’t do it, so I did Grade Eleven 3 times.

4. What happens if you get in trouble at school?

Now: My parents take away my phone.

Then: My parents would ground me, but I would talk them out of it.

5. What are you listening to on your Beats by Dre headphones?

Now: Some rap that uses slang words that you probably don’t understand.

Then: I loved the Beatles, but I could barely hear them because people didn’t know how to make speakers.

6. What were your chores around the house?

Now: Too many things to name them all.

Then: Nothing, I was a lazy child. I would just sit on the couch in my overalls and eat fries and a carton of skimmed milk.

7. What is your favourite Snapchat filter?

Now: The face swap filter.

Then: Who is Snapchat?

8. What is your favorite TV series currently on Netflix?

Now: 24 Legacy

Then: There was no Netflix, only 6 TV channels. My favourite show was Leave It To Beaver. A movie would cost about $1.50.

9. What was your favorite meal your mom would make you?

Now: Nothing, all she makes are salads.

Then: Roast beef and Yorkshire Pudding.

10. What do you think kids should do or should have done differently with their lives?

Now: Be less boring.

Then: Get more fresh air and get off their GBin (I think he meant XBox)

So there you have it, the comparison of a kid’s life now versus back then! These answers are word for word exactly what my Grandpa said. There were some questions where I got answers that were not suitable for the newspaper so I didn’t include them for obvious reasons – but whatever. Thank you grandpa!

Respect your elders kids!

