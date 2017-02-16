Questions went unanswered over underpasses: Buck

(Re: Region needs to lower “ridiculous” fees on underpasses, says Councillor. February 2)

The debate at Committee was interesting, if only for that not discussed.

Does the tunnel have an open-ended budget? No matter the estimate, never before agreed upon, or where funds would derive, the project should proceed.

The question of lighting is critical. How deep is the tunnel? How long? Will people, men, women and children blithely enter and navigate a pitch black tunnel for an indeterminate distance? What about security? Do police have an opinion?

About use: at close to a million, does location and potential use justify the cost?

What is the pedestrian traffic count on the trails? Are business people between the two sectors expected to be walking to and from? Are we crazy?

Does anyone imagine the tunnel can be constructed without supervision and administrative fees?

In a shared contract, of course, there must be costs. It’s standard practice. And if we were to charge the Region, tit-for-tat, where does the Region get their funding?

Well, from us, of course. We will even collect it for them from ourselves.

I certainly hope the discussion at Council will be more fulsome and well-rounded, even if just to touch on Budget and source of funding before this decision is made.

Evelyn Buck

Aurora



(Editor’s Note: The matter ultimately passed on consent at Council.)

