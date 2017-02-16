Speaker takes issue with Festival article

(Re: Multicultural Festival committee nixed due to time concerns. February 9)

There is one slight error in your above article.

Town of Aurora Staff is and has always been the best in York Region.

I have not ever once at any time “criticized planning staff” on the Festival issue or any issue.

My comments are well documented that at all times I have held our Town Staff in highest regards.

Whenever I call the Town, I always greet whomever I’m talking to and remind them they are the best! I have always complimented staff and I have always maintained Aurora has the best staff in York Region.

While I have criticized Council and The Auroran many times, and perhaps continue to do so when needed, I have not once ever said one negative word about our Town Staff.

Town Staff works under the direction of Council, thus I lay the blame where blame belongs; if any, with elected Council.

Our Town Staff does excellent work. Council takes the credit for staff good work and when Council fails, they blame staff.

As a businessman owner of my company, the buck stops with me.

I protect my staff at all times, and I will always I protect the good people at Town of Aurora Staff.



Anthony Pullano

Aurora

(Editor’s Note: At General Committee on January 24, Mr. Pullano said, “You may recall the Italian community took some exception to the Town’s organizational procedure on the Festival of 2016.”)

