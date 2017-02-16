Sanctuary has impact, says reader

(Re: Should Aurora become a sanctuary town? Toronto motion raises questions. February 9)

Following the City of Toronto’s lead and passing a resolution making Aurora a “sanctuary town” has a feel-good ring to it.

We welcome all without question into our community no matter their ethnicity, country of origin or legal immigration status. Throw in a few words about diversity and rejecting hate and it all sounds ever so good, doesn’t it?

However, let us think about this a little deeper. Are we actually saying that immigration or citizenship status is not important? Are we putting forth that anyone who can make it to our country is accepted, without worrying about pesky things such as visas or citizenship? Why bother with borders at all? Rich or poor, sick or healthy, criminals or non-criminals, come one come all and if you are breaking the law by being here, no problem. Do we really want to say this?

Being compassionate is one thing, but advocating open borders is all together something else.

What do we tell the unfortunate person who is following the rules and has applied to legally immigrate to Canada? What do we tell the Canadians who lose their jobs or suffer wage stagnation due to a flood of cheap labour?

A symbolic municipal resolution dealing with immigration issues is just a waste of Council’s time (They might as well also ban nuclear weapons). Stating that one’s legal immigration status is irrelevant and that breaking the law is of no consequence is merely virtue signaling and not at all sending the right message.



Gordon Clarke

Aurora



