Run or Walk for Southlake route to include Southlake arch

February 16, 2017

By Jake Courtepatte

This year’s incarnation of the Run or Walk for Southlake will remind participants of what they are running for more than ever before.

For the first time in its 15 year history, the 2017 event will move from Aurora to Newmarket, home of the Southlake Regional Health Centre, the recipient of the Run’s fundraising.

“We are honoured to welcome the Run or Walk for Southlake to Newmarket for the first time,” said Newmarket Mayor Tony Van Bynen. “Southlake’s services truly go far beyond Newmarket, serving as a regional health centre for communities across York Region and the surrounding area. As one small part of that catchment area, Newmarket is excited to come together with the residents of those surrounding communities in support of our regional hospital.”

The main focus of the move will have participants running under the iconic Southlake arch on Davis Drive, a symbolic reminder of what they are running for.

Annette Jones, Vice-President of Patient Experiences and Chief Nursing Officer at Southlake, said the incorporation of the hospital campus to the event is a real honour, and will give staff the rare opportunity to see their community rally together in support of the hospital.

Other changes this year include a single route instead of multiple options, as well as a registration fee, trophies, and prizes.

Sponsored by Nature’s Emporium, the event started as the Hartwell Challenge in 2002, named after former Aurora councillor Bob Hartwell, and has become the largest community fundraiser held annually for the Southlake Foundation, raising vital funds to purchase new and replacement equipment across the hospital.

Current equipment needs include anesthesia machines, operating room lights and hospital beds and mattresses.

“We are so grateful to everyone who makes this event possible, year after year,” said Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation Vice-President of Philanthropy & Engagement Katherine Alyea. “Our patients rely on Southlake to transform lives every day. Community support from our participants and sponsors ensures that we can enhance the services and technology available to you and your loved ones when you need it most.”

This year’s event will be held on April 30, with participants needing to register before April 28.

For more information, visit www.runforsouthlake.ca.

