SENIOR SCAPE: A Lot to Love this Month

By Christina Doyle

Please excuse my corniness, but I love February.

Valentine movies on TV with lots of cheese, as my daughter would say.

For those of you who have not heard that expression before, it basically means that every corny movie I like to watch always has a happy ending, boy meets girl, one of them is confused along the way, but then in the end, true love finds its way to both of their hearts.

February chocolate, funny valentines to read and a special red dress, a red shirt, a red tie, red, red and more red everywhere.

Yes, love is in the air and in our hearts; it sometimes looks like a memory of a loved one that we once had. Buried in your heart, are the moments you shared together as one. Just remember, be grateful that you had a love so special, while the rest of the world is out searching for that one true love. Your heart is completely submerged in loving thoughts of days gone by.

Its love when you look at that person and somehow all their quirks and funny habits mean very little as you realize just how much you love them, just the way they are. Its love when you have burnt dinner and your loved one says, “how about some KFC!”

Its love when you look at old photographs and now see the little wavy lines on your face, and your hair almost white, you consider yourself fortunate to have been given love.

Its love when you can say, I love you even when…

Often when I write for Seniorscape I look for inspirational quiet music to stir my soul and realize what a privilege it is to share with you my humble thoughts. There is no shortage of good wishes being sent your way, like a good friend wishing a good morning. If you live in a condo, I pray that you have a friend with which you can share some fun times together. You only need A friend to make your life rich.

I give you permission to splurge on an extra piece of chocolate this month, an evening of tea and cookies with a loved one, then top it off with a nice warm movie that brings a smile to your face.

In February, the snow hasn’t melted, the sun is yet to be seen, the birds are few and sometimes the days seem ever so long.

Ladies, find that red lipstick; a woman is never too old for lipstick and having her hair done.

There are some wonderful love stories right here in Aurora. Two hearts finding each other in retirement homes, in high school dances, on blind dates, on an app on your cell phone. There is no reason why anyone should not feel loved, especially this month. Our little four legged furry friends hold so much love, and you may consider adopting a kitty or a puppy or even a canary.

The love you will receive from these precious animals will keep you on your toes and bring much laughter into your life. A dear friend of mine, upon losing her husband suddenly, went out with her children and adopted a dog. Yes, she still hurts and deeply misses her husband, but sweet Lucky has been a joy for everyone in the family.

Let’s all become responsible for each other; let’s not leave any heart unattended. Let’s try to share ourselves with someone today. Let’s forgive and forget and make someone’s day a little special. Find those who are hurting and offer them your shoulders and listening ear as they open and learn to let go and begin healing.

Sometimes I think we walk around blindly when we know of someone who is mourning, hurting and becoming a recluse because no one took the time to even ask how are they doing.

This February is Heart month; share your heart with someone, take care of your heart. Exercise, walk, jog, bike, get off the couch and move. Put on some music and dance in your room and laugh and sing and be grateful that you are blessed.

I wish all our readers a very Happy Valentine’s Day and put on some music of Cole Porter and enjoy this life that you have been given.

WHATS HAPPENING AT

THE SENIORS’ CENTRE

Friday night dances: These popular dances will be held on Fridays, February 3 and February 17. Singles and non-members are welcome. The cost is $5 for members and $6 for non-members.

Light refreshments are served and there is also a cash bar. The dance runs from 8 – 11 p.m.

Line Dancing: If you want to learn to line dance or just practice, the line dance group meets every Tuesday from 6 – 7.30 p.m. The cost is just $1 for members.

Ukulele Heroes: This is a new program being run by the Town of Aurora at the Seniors’ Centre. It starts on February 15 and runs for six weeks. The cost is $90.

