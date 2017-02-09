MP’s REPORT: New Year, New Roles

By Leona Alleslev, MP

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

I have learned over the years that service takes many forms.

I began my career serving as an Air Force Officer in the Royal Canadian Armed Forces. I was proud to serve my country as an Officer, and in 2015 you gave me the opportunity to serve my country again, but this time as your Member of Parliament. A few months in to my term, I was honoured to have been asked to serve as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

As Parliamentary Secretary I enjoyed every minute of working on files like Shared Services Canada, Canada Post, and Procurement Modernization. I am proud to have served in this role, supporting the Hon. Judy Foote, but am now excited to have been asked to serve in a different role.

Member of Standing Committee on National Defence

I am happy to announce my new role as a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Defence. In this role, I will be serving Canadians in a new way and firmly believe this committee’s work is of the utmost importance at this time in our nation’s history to ensure that Canada’s interests are represented both at home and abroad.

Given recent changes on the world stage, Canada must stand strong. As many nations are turning in and becoming both more populist and isolationist, Canada must play to our strength of being an outward and open contributor to military and economic alliances.

In March, as part of the Defence Committee I will be traveling to Washington where the Canadian Defence Committee will meet with American Elected Officials as well as military senior leaders at the Pentagon to discuss the ongoing military relationship between our two countries. The United States is one of Canada’s greatest defence allies and we want to ensure that this relationship remains as strong as ever.

Executive Member of NATO Parliamentary Association

I look forward to visiting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters in Brussels later this month as part of a delegation with the NATO Parliamentary Association. Our delegation will meet with the Canadian Ambassador to NATO, as well as political officials from NATO countries to discuss NATO priorities, Canada’s role in the organization, and how it can be strengthened.

NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance comprised of 28 member states. NATO’s essential purpose is to safeguard the freedom and security of its members through political and military means. The organization promotes democratic values and encourages consultation and cooperation on defence and security issues to build trust and, in the long run, prevent conflict. NATO is committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes. If diplomatic efforts fail, it has the military capacity needed to undertake crisis-management operations.

Canada has been a proud member of NATO since the Alliance was founded almost 70 years ago. Canada is committed to promoting international peace and security, responding internationally to today’s complex security challenges. The world needs more Canada. Canada alone cannot solve the world’s greatest problems, but together with our partners around the world, we can.

In addition to my role on Defence Committee, and the NATO Parliamentary Association, I am looking forward to the contributions that I can continue to make not only for you, the people in my community, but also for Canadians across the country.

