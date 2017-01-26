Don’t discount walking!

January 26, 2017 · 0 Comments

(Re: In Good Company, January 19)

I appreciate that Mayor Dawe is writing about healthy lifestyles, and that our Mayor heads up a Task Force on Physical Activity.

Healthy food is also mentioned, namely the upcoming “Choose to Boost Veggies and Fruit” initiative by the Windfall Ecology Centre.

Healthy food and exercise are indeed well recognized as cornerstones to staying healthy, and to prevent health problems.

What disappoints me is that under the article’s extensive list of suggested physical activities there is no mention of walking.

Walking offers a fine opportunity for daily physical activity.

Aurora’s trails network is there to facilitate this most basic human activity.

Such activity, unlike the many sports that require registration fees, scheduling, and often expensive equipment, walking you can do anytime, anywhere, on the spur of the moment, whenever it is convenient. And equipment? Well you need only what you wear daily: your shoes. No costs, period.

If done on trails, walking will get you into fresh air, away from car exhaust and noise, and allow you to ponder a few thoughts.

More attention should be paid to that physical activity.

If we would put more walk-friendly infrastructure into place, in line with what is set out in the Aurora Trails Master Plan, then this basic activity could soon contribute substantially to further our goal to become Canada’s Most Active Community.

Walking needs to become a part of Aurora’s fabric of life.

We are on the right track with our Mayor’s Task Force on Physical Activity. Now, we shall have to put a few extra dollars into each year’s capital budget to be able to pay for the necessary infrastructure: for more off-road trails through nature, and especially for more walk friendly crossings of major roads, and the rail tracks.

I hope this makes sense to not only the Mayor, but to the other Members of Council, as well.



Klaus Wehrenberg

Aurora

Readers Comments (0)