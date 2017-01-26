Youngsters learned a lot at Seniors’ Centre workshop

January 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
One of the programs offered to youth this past fall by the Town of Aurora’s Parks and Recreation Department was an afternoon workshop over two Saturdays in November for boys and girls aged 7 – 10.
The project was to make a speaker for a cell phone.
The students laid out saw cuts with pencil and square, and drilled holes for the screws that held the three pieces of wood together, and finished the outside with sandpaper.
Many thanks to the Aurora Seniors’ Centre for their workshop, and Ron Coe in particular for his efforts in making the prototypes, for his instructions, and cutting the wood pieces.
The children certainly gained an appreciation for making a wood project by themselves.
One youngster saw his sister’s dollhouse kitchen lacked a cutting board, so he made one by gluing popsicle sticks together. He brought it to the next session to trim the ends square
Thanks, Ron, for helping to deliver this program!
Bill Otton
Optimist Club of Aurora
You must be logged in to post a comment.