A sinking ship

Traffic issues in just about every corner of Aurora dominated a significant chunk of Council’s time over the course of 2016, but 2017 could bring a new and “innovative” solution to these local age-old issues.

An altercation between a young woman and a senior on a York Region Transit (YRT) bus at Yonge and Wellington last week is now under investigation.

By Jake Courtepatte The Bantam AE Aurora Tigers are seeing silver. They claimed the International Silver Stick tournament in Pelham, ON, over the weekend, the ...