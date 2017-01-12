Letters

Northeast students are taking Catholic option

January 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

In The Auroran dated Thursday, December 22, there was an article eloquently reporting some of the issues in obtaining a high school on the North East Side of Aurora. It mentioned capacity as one of those issues, reporting the combined student body of both Williams and Aurora High School at 87 per cent.
What it failed to report is that 60 per cent of Aurora Bayview North East is leaving the public system to walk to the Catholic one. Yes – 60 per cent.
It also failed to mention that if you totaled high school enrollment numbers for all the schools that service Aurora (Public and Catholic together) capacity reaches closer to 120 per cent.
The issue isn’t that we don’t have enough students for a respectable business plan submission to the Ministry of Education for a new high school. The issue is that the York Region District School Board isn’t servicing Bayview North East appropriately and therefore they can’t keep those students in the Public School Board.

Sandra Manherz
Aurora

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-01-12-01

One Book One Aurora tackles LGBTQ themes with “Natural Order”

United Church hopes to break ground on new home this Spring

They have been without a true spiritual home to call their own since a devastating pre-Easter fire in April 2014 burned Aurora United Church to the ground; now, the Aurora United Church congregation is...

2017-01-12-05

Next steps in Cultural Precinct plan due January 24

As the late afternoon sun beat down on Friday, a familiar ritual played out. Families laced up...

2017-01-12-09

Powerhouse Raiders too much for Aurora Tigers

The Aurora Tigers are down to their bare bones for the remainder of the season, and it showed through in their return to hockey after the holiday break.

Open