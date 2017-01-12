Chamber welcomes investment through Municipal budget

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce is pleased that Aurora Town Council’s 2017 Operating Budget included financial support of two returning events and one new event.

On November 21, 2016, Javed S. Khan, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Aurora Chamber of Commerce stood before Budget Committee and built a case for consideration of funding of three key events they have planned for 2017.

Of the three events, one of them has been widely anticipated and sorely missed by the business community.

“I’m pleased to announce that after a five-year hiatus, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce is reintroducing the Business Excellence Awards Gala. This event will celebrate the successes of local businesses and shine a spotlight on the achievements and excellence of the Aurora business community. The event will take place on November 16, 2017,” said Javed S. Khan as part of his address at the Budget Committee meeting.

The Chamber will also be launching a “Business Women’s Summit.” This event will be focused on meeting the needs of women entrepreneurs, professionals and business owners in Aurora. A roundtable discussion with women from the local business community will be held in the spring of 2017 to determine the most sought-after and relevant content.

And thirdly, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2nd Annual Aurora Chamber Tech Expo during BDC Small Business week in October 2017.

“We received overwhelming feedback and given the incredibly positive response from both exhibitors and attendees we plan to make it an annual signature event for the community” said Khan.

Through the celebration of inspiring business success stories, empowering women to achieve more in business, and showcasing the latest and greatest business technology solutions, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce intends to provide members of the local business community with a variety of opportunities to increase their success.

This collaboration will help us in our common goal of a prosperous business community, the opportunity to continue our close collaboration is a natural choice.

