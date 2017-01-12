SENIOR SCAPE: Time for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

By Jim Abram

Well, 2017 is here!

Another year for seniors to be active, especially by participating in the many sport and physical activity programs offered at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre!

First and foremost, with our Canadian winters, it is important to be safe. We don’t want to see any seniors falling due to inclement weather and icy or snowy conditions on sidewalks, pathways, driveways and parking lots. We also would be very distressed if any of our valued seniors over-exert themselves shovelling snow. Southlake Hospital is prepared to provide the best of care but the good doctors, nurses and volunteers there would be happier to not see you as a patient, only as a visitor or volunteer!

Are you making any New Year’s resolutions this year? There are always the old standbys like quitting smoking or losing weight, but also with Aurora having set a goal to be the most active community in Canada, you can do your part by making a resolution to become healthier and more active and continuing on this path well beyond 2017. Being physically active is a life-long pleasure!

To help you, the Town of Aurora conducts many programs through your Aurora Seniors’ Centre, such as, to mention just a few, cardio classes, a pFIT strength training program, Pilates classes, Yoga and Zumba Gold fitness classes. Beginners are always welcome and encouraged to participate.

Town Programs are open to all seniors subject to availability, so register early to ensure your spot in your selected program(s). Refer to the ASA Newsletter each and every month (www.auroraseniors.ca) for the complete list of Seniors Winter Fitness programs.

2017 Program Registration forms are available at ASA Reception Desk at the Centre. The Aurora Seniors’ Association also has many sport activities for members in good standing of the Aurora Seniors Association. So, if you are keen to play popular recreational sports like pickleball, badminton, carpet bowling, etc, we encourage all ASA members to get active by participating in all your Centre has to offer to keep fit. If you are not a member and are 55 years of age or older, we encourage you to join the Association. It is only $25.00/year for Aurora residents and $35.00/year for non-residents plus a nominal daily program activity fee.

And don’t forget, the walking club continues throughout the year, weather permitting, and you’ll soon hear about the proposed free-to-seniors walking track dates at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex.

Just walking to the store or walking into the coffee shop instead of just sitting in the car will keep you more active. Something as simple as a brief walk counts toward improving your healthy lifestyle! It doesn’t need to be too strenuous to see the benefits as promoted through the Activate Aurora campaign.

Have a happy, safe and healthy 2017 everyone! Keep active, and most importantly, keep safe and healthy!

For more information on the Aurora Seniors’ Centre and all it has to offer, drop by 90 John West Way, visit the web site www.auroraseniors.ca, email auroraseniors@rogers.com or call 905-726-4767 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

