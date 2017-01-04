Letters

“Hope and goodness” was needed

January 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Brock’s Banter, December 22)

I’m sitting over my second cup of coffee, feeling a little disillusioned about Christmas and people.
We…well, I…tend to think these are the worst times of all because we have such instant communication through social media and we seem to crave bad news . And, there’s no want of that. I picked up The Auroran and headed straight for your editorial. Well, this time you outdid yourself.
I have just returned from a cruise through Antarctica where our planet is still pristine, grand, and truly awesome: very few people, thousands of islands, glaciers, volcanos, icebergs, and lots of wildlife and now, two days later I’m here in culture shock, feeling totally disillusioned.
Now, I have read your excellent editorial. Thank you so much for your positive, heartening, “meditation” on hope and goodness. It brought tears to my eyes.

Geri Adam
Aurora

