Environmental “extremism” has a cost: reader

January 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
Welcome to the Provincial government’s 2017: Higher gas prices. Higher home heating costs. A cap and trade system that has failed elsewhere (i.e. Europe). And all at a time of economic fragility as so many Chambers of Commerce recently pointed out.
Businesses leaving the province or thinking of it. Jobs going south. Yes, welcome to a future for the young graduates where already reduced job opportunities and inert wages are reality.
All this environmental mania when the world’s temperature has risen approximately one half of a centigrade degree, or almost one Fahrenheit degree, in 35 years. Consider: minimal global warming for 18 years, though carbon emissions in the world have steadily increased throughout that period.
Note to the Liberals under Wynne: our planet has been warmer several times in its history than it is now. Clearly the world’s temperature is subject to fluctuations for other than human reasons.
Environmental extremism has a cost. Get ready for it Ontarians.
Rick Doust
Aurora
