INSIDE AURORA: Year in Review

By Scott Johnston

It’s time to take a look back at events in Aurora in 2016.

January – The New Year starts off like it does very year with the annual tradition of York turning down Aurora’s request for a second seat on Regional Council.

February – Syrian refuges are welcomed into Town, but will not be fully integrated as Aurorans until they have mastered the art of complaining about parking, traffic issues, water bans and tax increases.

March – The Town holds off buying buildings north of the library, as it’s still trying to figure out what to do with the old library, seniors’ centre, Armory and Petch House.

May – The Mayor’s proposal to add additional parking on Yonge Street in Town is shot down in part because there’s not much demand for more parking spaces in front of vacant stores and restaurants.

June – When the length of the Canada Day parade is shortened considerably, Santa starts lobbying Council to ensure his November parade is not similarly reduced.

June – It is realized that the number of proposed recreation facilities for the newly created Mavrinac Park has gotten out of control, when the list includes a velodrome and luge run.

July – Council is excited to demonstrate the Town’s support for and love of this country through an exciting series of events that will benefit the Town during Canada’s 150th birthday next year, but only if someone else will pay.

July – When the annual Shakespeare in the Park production notes it is tweaking its play to have references to Aurora Council, it’s uncertain whether they will be performing a comedy or a tragedy.

August – The new Canadian Tire store will permit dogs to enter, but when there are promotions limiting purchases to one per customer, it will not allow the pet to “procure” a second item on their owner’s behalf.

August – Another successful Ribfest is held, where thousands of people picked up ribs, beer, bloomin’ onions, beavertails, and handouts highlighting Aurora’s plan to be the fittest municipality in Canada.

September – The speed cushion project installed on local streets gives hope to residents in other parts of Town that Council will fund their projects that similarly do not have recommendations from experts, studies that justify them, or pre-approved funding.

September – Following complaints that the Town’s first multi-cultural festival discriminated by only including six cultures, organizers express concern that some groups may still be offended next year as Ada Johnson Park is not large enough to accommodate booths for all of the world’s 6,227 cultures.

October – Magna defers its relocation to King until 2022 when the Town offers them the incentive of prime designated parking spots for their staff near the GO station.

October – The Nokiidaa Trail may be the first to feel the impact of a proposal that all signs in Aurora be at least 50% in either of the country’s official languages.

November – Council changes the bylaw to allow overnight parking on days it doesn’t snow just in time for the snowiest December in recent memory.

November – Aurorans need to explain to friends in Toronto, who are furious with their unusually high tax increase of less than 0.7%, why we are elated by a property tax increase of only 3.1%.

December – To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday in 2017, Council votes to tear down the old library, built fifty years ago to commemorate the country’s 100th birthday.

December – Council shortens the length of its meetings due to fears that the number of audience members nodding off during the long meetings may be negating the need for a new hotel.

