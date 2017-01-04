Volunteers lauded for contributions to sport in Aurora

January 4, 2017

By Jake Courtepatte

Volunteering can sometimes be a thankless passion, but not in Aurora.

Sport Aurora held its annual Magna International Volunteer Appreciation event last month, in the Pearl Room at Aw, Shucks.

Sixteen volunteers from across the Sport Aurora family were recognized by their organizations and the governing body for their work throughout the year, receiving plaques and thanks from family and friends on hand.

Sport Aurora has thousands of volunteers that give their time to the 40+ organizations within its membership.

“Volunteering is not a nostalgic relic of the past,” said Steve Kimmerer, President of Sport Aurora. “It is our first line of defense against social division. Today, maybe more than ever before, caring and sharing our time with others is a necessity.”

“Today, our member organizations have made a concrete and public act of thanking one of their own volunteers,” said Kimmerer. “But in reality, they are thanking all of them. Without volunteers, most of what we do doesn’t get done.”

Ron Weese, Past President of Sport Aurora and current chair of the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame, was named the Volunteer of the Year. Weese also received the inaugural Sport Aurora Award for ten years of service, a jacket embroidered with the Sport Aurora logo.

Congratulations also go out to:

Aurora Barbarians Rugby Football

Club – Khalil Ajram

Aurora King Baseball Association

– Allen Wilson

Aurora Lawn Bowling Club

– Tom Keeble

Aurora Sports Hall of Fame

– Kristen Dajia

Aurora Youth Soccer Club

– Dave Stephens

Central York Girls Hockey Association – Richard Clarke

Ducks Swimming Club

– Stuart Lindsay

Newmarket Redbirds Lacrosse

– Dawn Beal-Nacevski

Nordic Pole Walking

– Ann Wallace

Special Olympics Ontario-Aurora

– Dan Banks

Storm Volleyball – Jon Anderson

York North Basketball Association

– Dave Bannister

York Oldtimers Hockey League – Bill Orton

York Simcoe Minor Football Association – Sue Abaza

York Synchronized Swim Club – Lara Clair

