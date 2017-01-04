Volunteers lauded for contributions to sport in Aurora

January 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Volunteering can sometimes be a thankless passion, but not in Aurora.
Sport Aurora held its annual Magna International Volunteer Appreciation event last month, in the Pearl Room at Aw, Shucks.
Sixteen volunteers from across the Sport Aurora family were recognized by their organizations and the governing body for their work throughout the year, receiving plaques and thanks from family and friends on hand.
Sport Aurora has thousands of volunteers that give their time to the 40+ organizations within its membership.
“Volunteering is not a nostalgic relic of the past,” said Steve Kimmerer, President of Sport Aurora. “It is our first line of defense against social division. Today, maybe more than ever before, caring and sharing our time with others is a necessity.”
“Today, our member organizations have made a concrete and public act of thanking one of their own volunteers,” said Kimmerer. “But in reality, they are thanking all of them. Without volunteers, most of what we do doesn’t get done.”
Ron Weese, Past President of Sport Aurora and current chair of the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame, was named the Volunteer of the Year. Weese also received the inaugural Sport Aurora Award for ten years of service, a jacket embroidered with the Sport Aurora logo.
Congratulations also go out to:
Aurora Barbarians Rugby Football
Club – Khalil Ajram
Aurora King Baseball Association
– Allen Wilson
Aurora Lawn Bowling Club
– Tom Keeble
Aurora Sports Hall of Fame
– Kristen Dajia
Aurora Youth Soccer Club
– Dave Stephens
Central York Girls Hockey Association – Richard Clarke
Ducks Swimming Club
– Stuart Lindsay
Newmarket Redbirds Lacrosse
– Dawn Beal-Nacevski
Nordic Pole Walking
– Ann Wallace
Special Olympics Ontario-Aurora
– Dan Banks
Storm Volleyball – Jon Anderson
York North Basketball Association
– Dave Bannister
York Oldtimers Hockey League – Bill Orton
York Simcoe Minor Football Association – Sue Abaza
York Synchronized Swim Club – Lara Clair
