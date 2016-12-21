A story for Christmas: God’s Wife

December 21, 2016 · 0 Comments
In New York City, on a cold day in December, some years ago, a little boy about 10 years old was standing, almost barefooted, in front of a shoe store, peering through the window, shivering from the cold.
A lady approached the young boy and said, “My, you’re in such deep thought staring in that window!”
“I was asking God to give me a pair of shoes”, was the boy’s reply.
The lady took him by the hand, went into the store and asked the clerk to get half a dozen pairs of socks for the boy.
She then asked if he could give her a basin of warm water and a towel.
He quickly brought them to her.
She took the little fellow to the back part of the store and, removing her gloves, knelt down, washed his little feet and dried them with the towel.
By this time, the clerk had returned with the socks…putting a pair on the boy’s feet, she then purchased him a pair of shoes.
She tied up the remaining pairs of socks and gave them to him.
She patted him on the head and said, “No doubt, you will be more comfortable now…”
As she turned to go, the astonished kid caught her by the hand, and looking up into her face, with tears in his eyes, he asked her: ” Are you God’s wife?”
Alex Vander Veen
Aurora
