Condos support Food Pantry

By Brock Weir

The residents of the condominium at Civic Square Gate came together this month to support the Aurora Food Pantry.

Led by Lynette Pirie, the neighbours banded together to support the local food bank with both a food drive and a fundraising bake sale.
Representatives from the Aurora Food Pantry came to collect the donations on Saturday.

The Food Pantry also responded to comments in last week’s edition of Brock’s Banter, which looked at a recent editorial from PostMedia, suggesting the time for food donations to food banks had passed and a better use of time and dollars would be gift card donations.

Responding to the editorial, the Food Pantry said people are likely to be reluctant to “write a cheque for one jar of peanut butter but might well pick up an extra jar and throw it into the Food Pantry Box. Multiply that random act of kindness by many people and your shelf may be filled.

“The physical activity involved with selecting an item and putting it in the donations box involves a level of engagement that an e-transfer may not. Collecting and dropping off food involves a teachable moment for all involved, for children may inculcate a giving mentality that will last a lifetime.

“[Aurora is] a relatively affluent community, hunger is often hidden and being made aware of the problem is the first step towards a solution. That being said, we love receiving monetary donations that do allow us to stretch each dollar and to purchase those items that are in short supply. Until hunger is no longer an issue in our community, the generosity of individuals giving as they can afford and see fit, whether in food products or cash, is valued by the food pantry and the recipients.”

