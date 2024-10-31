General News » Headline News » News

17-year-old dead following Police altercation

October 31, 2024   ·   0 Comments

A 17-year-old is dead following an altercation with Police on Wednesday evening.

On October 31, at approximately 7.50 p.m., York Regional Police responded to reports of a break and enter in progress on Downey Circle, in the northeast quadrant of Bayview Avenue and St. John’s Sideroad.

“The SIU (Special Investigations Unit)  is investigating the circumstances surrounding the police-involved shooting last night of a 17-year-old male in Aurora,” said SIU Spokesperson Monica Hudon on Thursday morning.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that around 7.45 p.m., an individual contacted police to report a break-and-enter in progress at a residence on Downey Circle. Soon after officers arrived at the scene from York Regional Police, there was an exchange of gunfire between a 17-year-old male and four police officers. The male was struck multiple times and pronounced deceased at the scene. One Officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“At this time, the SIU has five investigators and three forensic investigators assigned to the case. We’re asking for anyone with any information to contact the Unit at 1-800-787-8529 or to share any information you might have – something you saw, something you heard, any video you might have – to share that with us on our website at www.siu.on.ca.

“At this time, we have four subject officers designated, those are the officers who discharged their firearms, and in addition we have five witness officers designated.”



         

