14U Barbarians take home first-place at Fletchers Field

July 9, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The 14U Aurora Barbarians took home first place in their division at the Great North 7’s held at Fletchers Field in Markham this past Saturday.

In a round-robin style tournament, each team played each other once in their division and whoever held the best record took home the trophy.

The Barbs took on Barrie in the final game of the day on Saturday. Each team came into this bout with a 3-0 record.

The Barbs left it all out on the field and the boys thrashed Barrie 26-5 to take home the silverware.

In Rugby 7’s, teams play two seven-minute halves to determine a winner. Games are fast-paced and extremely intense.

The U14 boys kicked off their tournament with a dominant 50-0 victory over the Caledon Cavaliers.

The boys went on to defeat Southwest 31-7 and the Barr Scottish 38-0 before defeating Barrie.

There were four teams from the Barbs in total taking part over the weekend. As coach with the Barbs, Khalil Ajram alluded that it was a fairly successful weekend overall.

“Our U14 girls did well. They went 2-2 and nearly missed out playing in the finals. That was the first time we had a U14 girls team too, so they had great success,” Ajram said.

“Our senior women went to the finals and lost to a Kingston team that had three national players on it. They’re stacked. It was pretty intense but it was good they played well. We had a few girls play for the U18 Toronto Reds and they won it.

“We had great success in club and players playing for players representing teams in tournament. The tournament itself had 40 teams and 500 players.”

The Aurora Barbs senior men’s team was also in action and unfortunately the men went 0-3 in their division.

The senior women’s team who lost to Kingston, fell 42-0, after opening the tournament with a 34-10 victory against roots, a 31-12 loss to Kingston earlier and a 29-14 over the Vikings to bring them to the final game.

Ajram said this tournament was a preview for the July Summer Games coming up between July 23-26. He confirmed, Aurora will have five or six players playing on the Toronto teams.

After that, between August 3-5, there is the Ontario U18 girls playing at the Canada Summer Games at Brock University in St. Catherines.

He expects eight to 10 players taking part in the next level.

By Robert Belardi



         

