11UA Tigers Rep Hockey Players thank sponsor with team-building activity at CREAM Barber Shop

June 27, 2024 · 0 Comments

Eleven 11UA Aurora Tigers graced their hockey team’s sponsor with their presence on Saturday afternoon.

In a gesture of thanks for owner Matteo Pinchera’s support of their rep squad for the 2024-25 season, Coach Kevin Hart’s team—along with dads and siblings – jumped into the chairs for a haircut in the south Aurora barber shop.

With eight players returning and seven new players joining this year’s squad, Coach Hart used the barber shop visit as “a team-building activity to set up the upcoming season. We wanted to give back to Matteo, our sponsor, for his generous support of our hockey club and go above and beyond just having a patch on our jerseys.”

Pinchera was taken by the gesture of the team he is sponsoring, reflected on his own hockey-playing days, and expressed his need to support the Tigers’ hockey club.

“As a business owner, I want to be a staple in the community. Paying it forward is important to me after playing in Etobicoke for Humberview. It’s important for local business to put back into the community, especially when it comes to kids’ sports.”

The welcoming and energetic owner of CREAM barber shop demonstrated his deft dual capacity to keep the team cool on a muggy Saturday by cutting freezies for his 11U customers while tending to Caleb in his barber chair to transform the Tiger into, as one mom noted, “a K-Pop star!”

CREAM’s dream team of five barbers coiffed the young Tigers and joined them for a celebratory photo to commemorate their start-of-summer haircuts. It was clear that this group of rep players is receiving vital lessons about gratitude from their dedicated coaching staff. It was clearly a win-win-win scenario for a local hockey team, a generous business owner, and the broader community in south Aurora on Saturday afternoon.

By Jim Stewart

Readers Comments (0)